Clouds continued to stream over northern California Tuesday, with little precipitation to show for it. Light rain and snow showers will occur tonight, but they will be isolated. Wednesday's weather will be similar with sunbreaks. Most of the rain and snow with our latest storm has already fallen, but a few hundredths of an inch of valley rain to an inch or two of mountain snow will be possible through tonight. Lows will range from the upper 20s and lower 30s in the mountains to the upper 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. Although showers are possible Wednesday, they're not likely for most areas. We'll have a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with mild highs ranging from the lower 40s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley and foothills.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO