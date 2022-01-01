ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man dies after exiting moving car on highway

 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida man died early Saturday after exiting a moving car on a busy interstate highway near Tampa, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 25-year-old Pinellas Park man exited the car for unknown reasons on Interstate 275 while it was traveling at highway speeds, and was then struck by passing vehicles.

The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Toshia Lizette Caldwell, was arrested and jailed on charges of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Court records did not list an attorney for Caldwell.

