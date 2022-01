The New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers will play one another for the second and final time tonight in the 2021-22 season. The Oilers defeated the Blueshirts in overtime, 6-5, on Nov. 5. The former was playing like an elite team during the game in November while the latter was in the midst of a difficult road trip in western Canada. The Oilers have been struggling recently, while the Rangers are playing good enough to remain among the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. Here are some storylines for both teams ahead of tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO