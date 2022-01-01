ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Suspected drug overdose turns into homicide investigation

By Sam Smith
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt began as a suspected drug overdose. It has turned into a homicide investigation, unofficially the 114th homicide in...

www.koat.com

Comments / 6

That Guy?‍♂️
3d ago

ehh 🤷‍♂️ 🎶 It's just another day in the neighborhood,another day for a murder....Would you vote blue, would you vote blue?You all voted for this chaos 🎶Hello neighbor.... You know I've been thinking about how Queen Michelle has been running this neighborhood.... What do you think would make this neighborhood better? That's right kids! sanctuary cities and open boarders.... Some people thin those are bad things.... but in all reality how are we supposed to get our drugs so we can visit "imagination land"? So a few people must die for us to visit "imagination land" but we can't have that taken away from us, do we kids? No, that would mean that the red people were right and we would have to get JOBS 😟

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Albuquerque Police#Ne
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy