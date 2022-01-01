Suspected drug overdose turns into homicide investigation
It began as a suspected drug overdose. It has turned into a homicide investigation, unofficially the 114th homicide in...www.koat.com
It began as a suspected drug overdose. It has turned into a homicide investigation, unofficially the 114th homicide in...www.koat.com
ehh 🤷♂️ 🎶 It's just another day in the neighborhood,another day for a murder....Would you vote blue, would you vote blue?You all voted for this chaos 🎶Hello neighbor.... You know I've been thinking about how Queen Michelle has been running this neighborhood.... What do you think would make this neighborhood better? That's right kids! sanctuary cities and open boarders.... Some people thin those are bad things.... but in all reality how are we supposed to get our drugs so we can visit "imagination land"? So a few people must die for us to visit "imagination land" but we can't have that taken away from us, do we kids? No, that would mean that the red people were right and we would have to get JOBS 😟
Comments / 6