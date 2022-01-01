ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, IN

Without Tsitsipas, Greece loses to Poland at ATP Cup

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'Monica Seles called me crying'

Filip Krajinovic did double duty on Saturday at the ATP Cup to guide Serbia to a 2-1 win against Norway in Group A in Sydney. The world No. 42 teamed up with Nikola Cacic to beat Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the decisive doubles rubber after the two singles matches split.
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka aiming to have fun on court in 2022 and never cry in pressroom again

Naomi Osaka said her main target for 2022 is to feel like she is “having fun” on the court following her winning return to action at the Melbourne Summer Set.Playing her first match in four months, Osaka beat Alize Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open warm-up tournament.The four-time grand slam winner, the reigning Australian Open champion, took a break from playing after losing to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of September’s US Open.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at the Melbourne Summer Set.#MelbourneTennis pic.twitter.com/WLA0lr1p8X— #AusOpen...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

Australians reacted with fury on Wednesday after world number one Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption from having a Covid vaccine in order to play at this month's Australian Open. Tournament chief Craig Tiley said that the defending champion had been given "no special favour" but urged the Serb to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger. All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts. The nine-time Australian Open champion announced late Tuesday he was en route to Melbourne with "an exemption permission", ending the drawn-out saga over whether he would defend his title.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poland, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.Murray hit...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.The defending #AusOpen champion is back in action 🙌 🇯🇵 @naomiosaka faces @alizecornet 🇫🇷 at...
TENNIS
BET

Venus, Serena Williams Opt Out Of Australian Open

On Friday (Dec. 30), Venus Williams announced she will join her sister Serena in not participating in the Australian Open, marking the first time that a Grand Slam tournament will be without the pro tennis superstar sisters since 1997. In early December, Serena announced she will not be competing in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Cup#Ap
AFP

Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open. The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night. He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve. "I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray beaten by Facundo Bagnis after error-strewn display in Melbourne

Andy Murray endured a frustrating start to the new year as he was beaten by world number 76 Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Series.The 34-year-old produced an error-strewn display as he fell 6-3 5-7 6-3 to Bagnis, leaving him plenty of work to do ahead of this month’s Australian Open.Murray had harboured hopes of making a competitive start to 2022 after reaching the final of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.But those hopes largely evaporated in a disappointing display which left the Scot slamming his racket...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Spain, Poland win 2nd consecutive matches at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain and Poland remained perfect at the ATP Cup with 3-0 victories in their matches for their second consecutive wins in the team event. Robert Bautista Agut clinched the match for Spain by beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3. Bautista Agut improved to 9-2 in singles at the team event. Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland the early lead over Georgia with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Bakshi before Hubert Hurkacz clinched it with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Metreveli. Both teams later won their doubles matches.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy