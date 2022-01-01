Wild's Jonas Brodin: Out against St. Louis

Talbot (lower body) will not be available against the Bruins on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot is stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-3-1 record and 5.29 GAA. With the veteran netminder sidelined, Kappo Kahkonen figures to get the starting nod versus Boston while Andrew Hammond should be elevated to the active roster. Even once cleared to play, Talbot may find himself watching from the bench given his recent run of poor form.
With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender.
Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.
BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal.
The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net.
Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
