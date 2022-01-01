ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Reassigned to AHL

 3 days ago

Alnefelt was reallocated to AHL Syracuse on Saturday. Alnefelt will take...

The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Hugo Alnefelt
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Sunday

Vasilevskiy is between the pipes for Sunday's game in New York, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports. The 27-year-old cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will be making his first start since Dec. 21 against Las Vegas, when he allowed three goals in a 38-save victory. Vasilevskiy has a sparkling 2.14 GAA and .928 save percentage in 24 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Returns to lineup Sunday

Cernak (lower body) is off injured reserve and playing Sunday in New York, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak hasn't played since exiting the Dec. 4 game with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old figures to skate on Tampa Bay's third defense pairing going toward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nearing return

Coach Jon Cooper said he expects Kucherov (lower body) to return in mid-January, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Kucherov has been on long-term injured reserve since his mid-October injury. The 28-year-old had four points in three games to start the season and should be a top fantasy option once he rejoins Tampa Bay's lineup.
NHL
Yardbarker

Dustin Wolf named AHL’s goaltender of the month for December

The accolades keep piling up for Dustin Wolf. On Monday, the American Hockey League named Wolf its “goaltender of the month” for December. The 20-year-old Gilroy, CA product posted a perfect 7–0–0 record with the Stockton Heat last month to go along with a .951 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average.
NHL
canescountry.com

Three reassigned to Chicago, Leivo wins AHL Player of the Month

Hope everyone is having a good Monday. The Canes are off until Friday, with an originally scheduled game Monday night against the Maple Leafs postponed. But Carolina was busy in the front office, as three callups from the Wolves were reassigned to Chicago. Firstly, goaltender Alex Lyon and forward Stefan...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Back to taxi squad

Raddysh was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports. Raddysh averaged 11:26 of ice time with a minus-1 rating in his first two NHL games. He could continue shuffling back and forth between the taxi squad and active roster regularly.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: On active roster

Sustr was promoted from the taxi squad for Sunday's tilt with the Rangers, per CBS Sports. Sustr saw 13:14 of ice time in Sunday's loss. He'll likely head back to the taxi squad in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Zach Bogosian: Ruled out for Tuesday

Bogosian (undisclosed) will not take the ice against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Bogosian will continue to have his condition assessed on a daily basis until he is deemed fit to return. This will be his third consecutive missed game since suffering the injury.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Demoted to taxi squad

Sustr was dropped to the taxi squad Monday, per CBSSports.com. Sustr's shift to the taxi squad comes as Cal Foote was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Still, the 31-year-old Sustr figures to remain an emergency depth option ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus but shouldn't be expected to get onto the ice.
NHL

