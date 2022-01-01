Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Reassigned to AHL

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
Vasilevskiy is between the pipes for Sunday's game in New York, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports. The 27-year-old cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will be making his first start since Dec. 21 against Las Vegas, when he allowed three goals in a 38-save victory. Vasilevskiy has a sparkling 2.14 GAA and .928 save percentage in 24 games this season.
Cernak (lower body) is off injured reserve and playing Sunday in New York, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak hasn't played since exiting the Dec. 4 game with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old figures to skate on Tampa Bay's third defense pairing going toward.
Coach Jon Cooper said he expects Kucherov (lower body) to return in mid-January, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Kucherov has been on long-term injured reserve since his mid-October injury. The 28-year-old had four points in three games to start the season and should be a top fantasy option once he rejoins Tampa Bay's lineup.
The accolades keep piling up for Dustin Wolf. On Monday, the American Hockey League named Wolf its “goaltender of the month” for December. The 20-year-old Gilroy, CA product posted a perfect 7–0–0 record with the Stockton Heat last month to go along with a .951 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average.
Hope everyone is having a good Monday. The Canes are off until Friday, with an originally scheduled game Monday night against the Maple Leafs postponed. But Carolina was busy in the front office, as three callups from the Wolves were reassigned to Chicago. Firstly, goaltender Alex Lyon and forward Stefan...
Raddysh was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports. Raddysh averaged 11:26 of ice time with a minus-1 rating in his first two NHL games. He could continue shuffling back and forth between the taxi squad and active roster regularly.
Bogosian (undisclosed) will not take the ice against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Bogosian will continue to have his condition assessed on a daily basis until he is deemed fit to return. This will be his third consecutive missed game since suffering the injury.
Sustr was dropped to the taxi squad Monday, per CBSSports.com. Sustr's shift to the taxi squad comes as Cal Foote was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Still, the 31-year-old Sustr figures to remain an emergency depth option ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus but shouldn't be expected to get onto the ice.
