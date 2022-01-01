ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks burned by Flames in 5–1 loss

In their second game of the new year, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to rebound after their ghastly performance against the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Day. Despite Marc-Andre Fleury coming out of the COVID-19 protocol, the team went with the rookie Arvid Soderblom in net. Soderblom had nine starts at Rockford before being added to the taxi squad. He made his NHL debut in relief of Collin Delia in the aforementioned contest against Nashville.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Nick Cousins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Ap#The Nashville Predators#The Chicago Blackhawks
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades vs. Anaheim Ducks

First game in 17 days, a bit of rust in the beginning but full throttle by the third period. Let’s do some grades on a 4-2 Avs win over Anaheim:. Jack Johnson: C – He held on to the puck too long at times and coughed it up in the offensive zone.
NHL
williamsonhomepage.com

Why Tanner Jeannot is the Predators' jack of all trades

The more Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot fills up the score sheet, the less anyone should be surprised. Yes, the menacing 6-foot-2, 208-pound right winger leads the Predators with 102 hits and five fighting majors, but there’s more to his game than bullying opponents into submission through relentless forechecking and well-placed right hooks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Lightning beat Blue Jackets 7-2 to stop 3-game slide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Tuesday night to break a three-game losing streak. Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Cale Makar's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net. The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Tuesday night. Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida,...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy