NBA

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Lands in protocols

 3 days ago

Antetokounmpo entered health and safety protocols Saturday,...

FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
FanSided

Ben McLemore proved the Los Angeles Lakers made a mistake

On New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for a game that saw all the LA players return from Health and Safety Protocols and obtain a much-needed and encouraging victory. Familiar faces showed up at the newly named Crypto.com Arena as Larry Nance Jr....
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over Magic

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Celtics had to come back against the seven-win Orlando Magic on their home floor Sunday night was slightly disheartening. The night that Jaylen Brown had, however, was not. Brown was absolutely electric to close out Boston’s 116-111 overtime victory at TD Garden, dominating the Magic with his running mate, Jayson Tatum, still sidelined with COVID-19. Brown dropped a career-high 50 points in the win, needing just 29 shots to reach that mark. Brown hit 19 of his attempts from the floor while going 5-for-10 from three-point land. He also hit seven of his eight free...
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
