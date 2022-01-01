ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

10 Observations: Blackhawks Routed by Predators

By Charlie Roumeliotis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators 6-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. 1. The difference in this game came down to goaltending, plain and simple. Juuse Saros stopped 37 of 38 shots while Collin Delia allowed three goals on seven shots in the first period and Arvid Soderblom,...

The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (16-7-6) @ BLACKHAWKS (11-16-2) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (33) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (25) Goals - Alex DeBrincat (17) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.3% (10th) / PK - 84.9%...
NHL
Juuse Saros
Jujhar Khaira
Collin Delia
Ryan Carpenter
Podcast: Blackhawks Are Facing First Real Adversity Under Derek King

Podcast: Hawks facing first real adversity under King originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap the weekend games to open 2022. Which loss bothered you more: Nashville or Calgary? The guys also discuss how the team is handling their first real adversity under interim head coach Derek King, what can be done about the struggling offense and power play, and the importance of the Blackhawks' upcoming three-game road trip after Colorado.
NHL
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Blackhawks Routed#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
Nashville Predator
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Hockey
Sports
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
