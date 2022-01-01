Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day shooting in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday in connection to a Cape Coral shooting.

Trace Thomas McDowell, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers responded to reports of the shooting at 4240 SE 20th Place, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Authorities said they found a person dead with an apparent gunshot wound. An early morning argument resulted in the shooting.

McDowell was arrested and was later transported to the Lee County Jail.