Dan Reeves Passes Away At 77

After the passing of former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves, fellow Ring of Fame head coach Mike Shanahan issued the following statement:. "Dan Reeves was one of the most competitive people I had ever been around. Dan's three Super Bowls in four years set a standard and culture in Denver that anything less was unacceptable. Dan leaves a lasting legacy as both a person and coach. Dan's family was always his highest priority, and he still managed to be one of the NFL's winningest coaches of all time with over 200 wins. I'm looking forward to the day that Dan Reeves is inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thanks, Dan, for giving me an opportunity in the NFL."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO