Cleveland off-duty cop killed in apparent New Year’s Eve carjacking

By Mary Kay Linge
 3 days ago
Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, 25, had recently joined the force in August 2019. Facebook

A 25-year-old off-duty cop was shot and killed in an apparent carjacking in Cleveland, Ohio on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The Cleveland Police Department named Officer Shane Bartek, who joined the force in August 2019, as the victim.

By Saturday morning, two suspects — a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — were in custody, Fox 8 News reported. Both have long rap sheets for theft, robbery and burglary, according to reports.

Cops said the male suspect was carrying a gun as he approached Bartek in an apartment building parking lot in southwest Cleveland around 6 p.m. Friday. After a struggle, Bartek was shot twice, and the attacker fled in the officer’s vehicle.

Bartok was a patrol officer in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side.

The attack on Bartek was the latest in a rash of violent carjackings in Ohio’s second-largest city.

Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was killed by a male suspect in an apparent carjacking.
Authorities have captured two suspects with long rap sheets.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers,” incoming Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond said late Friday. “Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Somber officers from surrounding departments lined the streets early Saturday as Bartek’s body was taken from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

