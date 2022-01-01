Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO