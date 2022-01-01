Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

Effective: 2022-01-03 02:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Abnormally high tides between 7.0 and 7.5 feet are expected to bring minor tidal overflow. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. * WHEN...During times of high tide ranging from between 7 am and 11 am today. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is likely around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
