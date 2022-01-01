ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Beaches along the south Los Angeles County and Orange County coast were closed Friday due to a spill of untreated sewage, authorities said. A sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 6 million to 7 million gallons (22.7—26.5 million...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
wa.gov

Fecal Matters: Brackett’s Landing & Edmonds Underwater Park is closed due to a sewage spill, Snohomish County

On 1/03/2022, the Snohomish Health District issued a closure at Brackett’s Landing & Edmonds Underwater Park due to a nearby release of partially-treated sewage. Signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.
SNOHOMISH, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Janice Hahn
Outsider.com

Massive Raw Sewage Spill Forces Closure of California Beaches

California officials in Long Beach discovered a massive sewage spill on Thursday (12/30), and they closed all swimming areas. Officials discovered that 2 million to 4 million gallons of the foul stuff leaked into the Dominguez Channel before hitting the Los Angeles harbor. The city issued a press release on Friday after learning of the sewage the day before. Reuters reported on the sewage incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Sewage#The Beaches#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#The Dominguez Channel#Cabrillo#Royal Palm
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 02:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Abnormally high tides between 7.0 and 7.5 feet are expected to bring minor tidal overflow. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. * WHEN...During times of high tide ranging from between 7 am and 11 am today. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is likely around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modesto Bee

Watch as ‘king tide’ waves crash against the California coastline

King tide waves crashed on shores in California’s Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, prompting a flood advisory for low-lying coastal regions. The National Weather Service said the tide was higher than forecasted due to swells from recent storms. The coastal flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Kelly Ernby, Orange County Deputy DA And Assembly Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby has died of COVID-19 complications. She was 46. Ernby, who specialized in environmental and consumer law, joined the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in 2011. District Attorney Todd Spitzer described her as “an incredibly vibrant and passionate attorney.” The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby. pic.twitter.com/w0idy6sqbD — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) January 3, 2022 “Her enthusiasm was contagious and she invested every ounce of her enthusiasm into her work safeguarding Orange County as part of our Environmental Protection team,” Spitzer...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

With 94 Personnel Sick With COVID Or In Isolation, San Diego Fire Institutes ‘Emergency Brown-Out Plan’

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New water restrictions coming to California

As most of California still experiences drought conditions, the state is adopting some new regulations in hopes it will help. The new rules were adopted Tuesday by the California State Water Resources Control Board. These regulations will now include: No watering lawns for 48 hours after a rainstorm.No outdoor watering that results in excessive runoff The post New water restrictions coming to California appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Considers Bringing In Truck Showers For Residents As Power Outage Continues

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief. Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long. Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen sink. “These...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy