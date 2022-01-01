Adrian Phillips, Patriots Agree To Three-Year, $14.25M Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — After a breakout game for the Patriots in Week 17, other NFL teams may have wanted to pry wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from New England’s practice squad. But Bill Belichick put the kibosh on that on Tuesday.
The Patriots reportedly used practice-squad protections on Wilkerson and three other players on Tuesday. Along with Wilkerson, the Patriots protected safety Sean Davis, tight end Matt LaCosse, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
This is believed to be the first time that the Patriots have utilized the protection, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. Teams can use the protection on up to four...
