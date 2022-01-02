ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado wildfire: Three people reported missing and presumed dead

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people are missing and presumed dead, after a devastating wildfire in the central US state of Colorado. The blaze swept through several towns, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee. The local sheriff had initially said there were no fatalities, calling it...

www.bbc.com

REDSUNSET
3d ago

Awww... prayers their found & laid to rest... its a pity this happened at all... 😢😢💔💔💔

