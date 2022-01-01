ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Here’s what 2022’s hottest housing markets have in common

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSXcP_0dafBiug00

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home prices are still surging as the housing market continues to boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report from Realtor.com shows many of the top housing markets going into 2022 will be tech hubs in the Mountain West and the Midwest. Experts say these areas have strong economies, low unemployment rates, and considerable job growth.

The average listing price for the projected hottest housing markets for 2022 reported an average listing price of $431,000 in November, well above the national median price of $379,000. These cities offer more options for those moving in than other big metropolitan areas like New York and San Francisco, the report explains.

You did WHAT with mac and cheese?! A menu of 2021’s odd foods

“Our top housing markets are attracting remote-minded workers, possibly interested in snagging a big-city salary while still enjoying the quality of life that these generally smaller areas afford,” says Danielle Hale, Chief Economist with Realtor.com .

In the report, Realtor.com analyzed the expected growth of home sales and prices in 2022 and compared them with the year before in the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas. Factors included previous sale prices and the number of sales; the amount of new construction; and previous and anticipated economic, household, and income growth.

The top housing markets for 2022 are:

  1. Salt Lake City, Utah
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington
  4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
  5. Columbus, Ohio
  6. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island-Massachusetts
  7. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina
  8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
  9. Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut
  10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

These aren’t only the hottest housing markets for the new year – they’re also among the most overpriced. All 10 fall among the top 50 metropolitan areas where homes are selling above historical prices.

In a report from Florida Atlantic University , researchers used open-source data from Zillow or other providers to calculate the 100 most overpriced or underpriced metropolitan cities in the U.S. The first report was issued in July 2021 with a new report released each month, the latest being from November.

FAU gives each metropolitan area a score. A positive score indicates a premium, meaning the average property in a metro is selling above its historical implied price. A negative score represents a discount, meaning the average property is selling below its historical implied price.

Here’s when gas prices are expected to peak in 2022

Three of the housing markets expected to be the hottest next year are among the top 10 most overpriced markets – Boise with a 78.36% premium, Spokane at 48.94%, and Salt Lake City at 47.32%. Tampa comes in among the top 15 at 39.94%. Indianapolis, Columbus, and Seattle all have premiums above 30% with Greenville close behind at 27%. Providence and Worcester have the lowest among the 10 housing markets, coming in at 14.61% and 17.44%, respectively.

According to FAU, just two metropolitan areas are seeing discounts on home prices: Baltimore and urban Honolulu.

Home prices across the country surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession.

During the week of Christmas, mortgage rates fell to 3.05% for the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate and 2.66% for the 15-year fixed-rate home loan. The persistently low rates signal that credit markets appear more concerned about the omicron variant depressing economic growth than about the highest inflation rates in nearly 40 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton had prison infractions before parole revoked

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man serving a life sentence for killing Michael Jordan’s father was caught possessing substances weeks before his parole agreement was “terminated,” according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Larry Demery was convicted for the 1993 death of James Jordan, who was traveling from Charlotte to Wilmington […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Fortune

The Great Deceleration? The biggest jump in home prices is behind us—why housing appreciation will slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
azbigmedia.com

Is a housing market crash on the way in 2022?

Last year was anything but normal — especially in Arizona’s residential real estate market. Median sale prices rose in Phoenix from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October, a 24.4% increase, according to real estate website Redfin. Houses listed for sale saw fierce bidding wars with buyers willing to contort themselves to meet sellers’ demands, which include such concessions as renting the home back to the sellers for a period while they found a new house to purchase. Can this continue, or is there a potential housing market crash on the way in 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Metropolitan Areas#Unemployment Rates#Home Sales#Nexstar#Realtor Com#Florida Atlantic Univers
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
Apartment Therapy

The Biggest Mistake Buyers Make in a Hot Market

It’s a precarious time to purchase real estate. According to Redfin, the share of properties facing bidding wars hit a record high of 74 percent in April. And though that number dropped to 59 percent in September, competition for residential real estate remains fierce. In a heated market, working...
REAL ESTATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyers, sellers pivot on housing plans as inflation affects market

As inflation rises across the county, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying ...
BOCA RATON, FL
FOXBusiness

Red-hot housing market fuels mortgage borrowing record

Americans borrowed more than ever to buy homes in 2021. Mortgage lenders issued $1.61 trillion in purchase loans in 2021, according to estimates by the Mortgage Bankers Association. That is up slightly from $1.48 trillion in 2020 and above the previous record of $1.51 trillion in 2005. The mortgage boom...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Could U.S. Home Prices See Another Massive Gain in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and many experts think we'll see things cool off as we head into 2022. But I'm not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 13, I explain why I think we could see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy