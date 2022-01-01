2 youths face attempted murder charges in NC college shooting at high school basketball tournament

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury police have arrested two juveniles who were the shooters in an incident at the Catawba College gymnasium on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to Salisbury police, the juveniles were taken into custody Friday and transported to Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder with more criminal charges expected. The suspects are not being named by investigators due to their ages.

The young teen victims are still recovering from their injuries after they were shot during a fight that broke out during a high school basketball tournament, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Authorities said just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday the suspects fired multiple rounds, striking the two teenage boys in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerome “Jerry” Stokes said a 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and was transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released Wednesday night.

A 13-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Stokes said he remains in the hospital and is in stable condition. Neither victim was involved in the altercation that broke out on campus and were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

The Salisbury Police Department is being assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with this case.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in the case at Catawba College, contact Salisbury Police Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333, the Salisbury Police Department via private message on social media or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at (866) 639-5245.

