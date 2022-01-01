ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State’s Jesse Luketa declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8szB_0dafAisT00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.

Luketa is one of six Nittany Lions who have declared. Saturday on Twitter, he said it was an honor to wear the blue and white for Penn State.

“It has been an honor to represent the Blue & White and enter battle in the greatest stadium in the world,” Luketa tweeted.

In the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, Penn State lost to Arkansas by a score of 24-10.

