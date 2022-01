Following Clemons's 75-65 loss to Virginia on Tuesday night, head coach Brad Brownell met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "A lot of credit to Virginia, I thought they played very well. Thought we played pretty well, but not good enough. Virginia executed extremely well tonight and our defense wasn't as good as it was up there. I thought our guys were fine; I didn't think we were rusty or anything from the layoff. We missed a bunch of shots down the stretch you have to make in some of these games. I thought Virginia's guards played with great poise down the stretch and finished the game better than we did."

