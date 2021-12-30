ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500: Will rally continue?

By Paul Rejczak
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks slightly extended their rally yesterday and the S&P 500 reached new all-time high above the 4,800 level. But will the uptrend continue?. The broad stock market index lost 0.10% on Tuesday, Dec. 28, as it fluctuated following the recent record-breaking rally. The broad stock market is now way above its...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Will the S&P Party Last in 2022?

Can this monster, multi-year bull continue? … why Louis Navellier is bullish … don’t expect all stocks to outperform … how valuation headwinds will resolve. Last year, the S&P climbed 27%. It also notched a dizzying number of all-time highs – 70 of them. That’s the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Stock#Technology Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Dow Jones Industrial Average scored a record closing high on Tuesday for a second straight day as financial and industrial shares rallied, while the Nasdaq fell. The S&P 500 was near flat, with declines in shares of big growth names including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc weighing on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the rally in 2021

For the year, the S&P 500 rose 26.89%, the Dow added 18.73%, while the Nasdaq gained 21.39%. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq advanced on a yearly basis even though the rising inflation, covid pandemic, and the world’s supply chains crisis represent a serious issue for economic stability.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index continues in a fairly low volatility bull market – JP Morgan

JP Morgan conveyed overall bullish bias for S&P 500 in its latest strategy report. The US banker cites using technical analysis, also spots risk catalysts, to suggest further advances of the key US equity gauge. Important lines. The S&P 500 Index continues in a fairly low volatility bull market. We...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Santa Claus Rally Lifts Dow Jones, S&P 500 To Record Highs As 2021 Ends: Weekly Review

The traditional Santa Claus rally fueled modest gains for the major indexes, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index hitting record highs. Coronavirus cases exploded worldwide and in the U.S. due to the more-infectious omicron variant, but hospitalization only rose modestly while deaths remained steady or declined. The S&P 500 led the key U.S. indexes in 2021, rising more than 27% as of Dec. 30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22%, the Dow Jones 19% with the small-cap Russell 2000 advancing 14%. Still, it was a tricky year, with short-lived advances and frequent sector rotation. Crude oil prices rebounded, with their best year since 2009.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy