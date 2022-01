A Harrisburg man who was a member of the “NFL” gang in Harrisburg was sentenced to 140 months in prison Monday on drug trafficking and weapons offenses. In announcing the arrest of Kaleaf Brown, 26, and seven other defendants in 2020, then-U.S. Attorney David Freed said they were all affiliated with a rap group named “Never Forget Loyalty,” or “NFL” that sold cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and shot up Harrisburg’s streets with a machine gun, then posted music videos on YouTube bragging about their exploits.

