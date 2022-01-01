ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Durham scores 17, No. 21 Providence rolls past DePaul 70-53

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5z8v_0daf9Qw100
1 of 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Justin Minaya realizes the target will grow as the wins pile up and No. 21 Providence climbs in the rankings. The Friars are staying locked in for now.

On Saturday, Providence eliminated any suspense early, getting 17 points from Aljami Durham and burying DePaul with a dominant first half to win 70-53.

The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win.

“We’re trying not to think about it too much,” Minaya said. “We kind of brought this ‘1-0 today’ mentality every day. We try to just win each day ... and not worry too much about everything else that’s going on around us.”

Minaya and Jared Bynum each scored 12 points. Minaya grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds and blocked two shots. Bynum had seven assists and two steals.

The Friars made 8 of 15 3-pointers, and coach Ed Cooley earned his 299th win over 16 seasons at Fairfield and Providence.

“I think it’s a credit to the maturity,” Cooley said. “We have an older group out there. They’ve been great in our preparation. They’ve been really, really good asking questions in the scouting reports. I give our staff a lot of credit. The coaches are doing a great job presenting it to the team and then presenting it to the staff.”

He said DePaul is talented and called this “one of our better road wins” in a “long, long time.”

Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (9-3, 0-2) with 22 points. The Blue Demons shot 29.8% while setting a season low in scoring for the second straight game.

“They flat-out beat us,” coach Tony Stubblefield said. “I take 100 percent blame on that, of not having these guys ready to play, to play at this level, of what it takes to win in the Big East. I told them in the locker room that’s on me as a coach, to have these guys ready for the physicality.”

Providence made it look easy after beating short-handed, 15th-ranked Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

The Friars endured an off day from leading scorer Nate Watson, who finished with a season-low three points. A.J. Reeves had his left pinky and ring finger taped together in the early going and played just nine minutes.

Even so, any doubts about the outcome vanished soon after the opening tip. It was 42-17 after the lowest-scoring half this season for both a Friars opponent and DePaul.

Providence went on a 15-2 run in the opening minutes, capped by Reeves’ 3 that made it 18-7. And with the score 20-14, things really got out of hand.

The Friars scored 22 straight, with Minaya nailing a corner 3 in the closing seconds to make it 42-14. David Jones banked in a 3 for DePaul at the buzzer, ending a scoreless stretch of 9:27.

INJURY CONCERN

Cooley was awaiting the report on Reeves from team doctors. “I just pray it’s not something that’s gonna be long lasting because he’s a big, big, big weapon for us,” Cooley said.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars have experience and balance, with four players averaging double figures in points. Providence’s bench outscored DePaul’s 22-11, and the Friars committed just nine turnovers.

DePaul: The Blue Demons are counting on Stubblefield to turn around the program. There is obviously work to do. They struggled to score again coming off a 63-59 loss at Butler on Wednesday.

“We have to get better,” Stubblefield said. “And we’ve got to do it sooner than later.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Providence figures to move up after beating No. 15 Seton Hall and taking out the Blue Demons. The Friars earned their first ranking since February 2016 when they entered the poll at No. 22 on on Dec. 20.

Providence: At Marquette on Tuesday.

DePaul: At St. John’s on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stubblefield
Person
Win Butler
Person
Ed Cooley
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Seton Hall#Depaul 70 53#Ap#Aljami Durham#Blue Demons
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69: Johnny Davis and Brad Davison lead UW to a stunning upset of the No. 3 Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With his full complement of players available for the first time in almost a month, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard saw his team go toe-to-toe with No. 3 Purdue  for 40 minutes of intense, physical and sometimes testy basketball. The Badgers excelled at everything but three-point shooting in building a five-point halftime lead. They got the ball inside and converted, played tenacious defense and protected the ball. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

708K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy