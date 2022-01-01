This athletic 4-star commit to visit late January

The month of January looks to be a big one for Billy Napier and his recruiting staff as Florida football looks to get caught up following a bit of an uneven transition from the Dan Mullen era. While a long way remains ahead for the nascent head coach and assistants, there is every indication that they are all putting in the work on the prospect trail.

One of the holdovers from the previous regime who has committed to play with the Gators is Rivals and On3 four-star offensive tackle Tony Livingston from Tampa, Florida, who originally signed back on March 11 after being pursued by Tim Brewster and John Hevesy, the latter of whom got his walking papers in the middle of the 2021 season. Now with a new staff in place — with plenty more to come — it appears that Livingston is still on board with the Orange and Blue, setting a visit to Gainesville in the latter part of January.

According to his high school basketball coach and mentor Chris Senoga-Zake, he will be visiting the Swamp and its facilities from the 21st to the 23rd, per Swamp247 report. He has made a few unofficial visits prior to get a feel for the program and its facilities, but this will be his first one that is on the books.

Livingston is considered an athlete-style prospect despite his listing on the offensive line, with the possibility of shifting to a more skilled position like tight end, which Napier appears to be scouting him for. His 6-foot-4-inch frame benefited from some healthy weight loss this past year, topping out at 250 pounds before shaping into a more athletic 225-pound profile. The prep also has demonstrated excellent skills on the parquet and his 11-inch hands can certainly be put to use on the gridiron as well.

Tight end is not a position of particular need at the moment but as I have said before, it is never a bad idea to go after the best talent available. With the flexibility Livingston appears to offer with his physical prowress, there could be plenty of opportunities for him to make an impact on the field somewhere down the road.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.