Noah Dobson lifts Islanders over Oilers in OT

Noah Dobson scored with 1:08 left in overtime Saturday to give the host New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Elmont, N.Y.

Dobson, who’d just come off the bench, took a pass in stride from Mathew Barzal and fired a shot into the far corner of the net beyond Mikko Koskinen to give the Islanders their second straight win — the first time they’ve done that since Nov. 4-6.

It also was the first victory on New Year’s Day for the Islanders, who previously were 0-7 on Jan. 1.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who played without head coach Barry Trotz and assistants John Gruden and Piero Greco on the bench. Trotz didn’t coach due to a personal matter while Gruden and Greco were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves in what could be the Islanders’ last game until Jan. 13. New York’s upcoming four-game West Coast trip, which was slated to end with three games in Canada, was postponed Friday by the NHL for COVID-related reasons.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who lost in overtime for the second time in as many days, lost their third straight overall, and fell to 3-7-2 since Dec. 1. Koskinen recorded 26 saves.

Lee got a stick on Kieffer Bellows’ shot and then backhanded the rebound past Koskinen for a power-play goal with 3:20 left in the first period. The Oilers tied the game 31 seconds into the second when Draisaitl’s shot into the crease glanced off the skate of Matt Martin and trickled past Sorokin.

Nurse capped a flurry in the Islanders’ crease with the go-ahead goal late in the period. Sorokin turned back one shot at the edge of the net by Connor McDavid and two putback attempts by Zach Hyman before the puck skittered to Nurse, whose shot sailed through a gaggle of players and past Sorokin with 2:47 left in the second period.

The Islanders tied the score following an end-to-end rush 2:23 into the third. Austin Czarnik’s shot bounced off Tyson Barrie’s skate and off the stick of Colton Sceviour to Beauvillier, who buried a shot over the stick shoulder of the sprawling Koskinen.

–Field Level Media

