ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Noah Dobson lifts Islanders over Oilers in OT

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dy78L_0daf93xn00

Noah Dobson scored with 1:08 left in overtime Saturday to give the host New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Elmont, N.Y.

Dobson, who’d just come off the bench, took a pass in stride from Mathew Barzal and fired a shot into the far corner of the net beyond Mikko Koskinen to give the Islanders their second straight win — the first time they’ve done that since Nov. 4-6.

It also was the first victory on New Year’s Day for the Islanders, who previously were 0-7 on Jan. 1.

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who played without head coach Barry Trotz and assistants John Gruden and Piero Greco on the bench. Trotz didn’t coach due to a personal matter while Gruden and Greco were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves in what could be the Islanders’ last game until Jan. 13. New York’s upcoming four-game West Coast trip, which was slated to end with three games in Canada, was postponed Friday by the NHL for COVID-related reasons.

Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who lost in overtime for the second time in as many days, lost their third straight overall, and fell to 3-7-2 since Dec. 1. Koskinen recorded 26 saves.

Lee got a stick on Kieffer Bellows’ shot and then backhanded the rebound past Koskinen for a power-play goal with 3:20 left in the first period. The Oilers tied the game 31 seconds into the second when Draisaitl’s shot into the crease glanced off the skate of Matt Martin and trickled past Sorokin.

Nurse capped a flurry in the Islanders’ crease with the go-ahead goal late in the period. Sorokin turned back one shot at the edge of the net by Connor McDavid and two putback attempts by Zach Hyman before the puck skittered to Nurse, whose shot sailed through a gaggle of players and past Sorokin with 2:47 left in the second period.

The Islanders tied the score following an end-to-end rush 2:23 into the third. Austin Czarnik’s shot bounced off Tyson Barrie’s skate and off the stick of Colton Sceviour to Beauvillier, who buried a shot over the stick shoulder of the sprawling Koskinen.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
John Gruden
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Colton Sceviour
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Austin Czarnik
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Tyson Barrie
Person
Mikko Koskinen
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Pittsburgh Penguins getting closer to a point where they need to move Bryan Rust? If so, who would be interested? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing some roster shuffling with the return of Jake Muzzin. Is Connor McDavid dealing with some kind of issue that would keep him out of practice and could the New York Islanders be considering a trade that would move Semyon Varlamov?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Derek Nesbitt's game-winner in OT lifts Gladiators past Everblades

DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 in overtime at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Gladiators (13-13-2-1) jumped out to a two-goal lead after tallies from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler, but allowed two goals late in the third period that sent the game to overtime. Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory with his seventh goal of the season in the extra frame.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy