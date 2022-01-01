ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baltimore police: Boy accidentally shoots sister after getting hands on father’s gun; charges pending for father

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — Charges are pending for a Baltimore father after his 6-year-old son got his hands on his dad’s gun Saturday morning and accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, city police said. The girl suffered a graze gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment of...

www.gazettextra.com

