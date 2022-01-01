Baltimore police: Boy accidentally shoots sister after getting hands on father’s gun; charges pending for father

(Robbinsdale, MN) -- A Robbinsdale man is accused of fatally shooting his father and his sister in the head, shortly after beginning legal proceedings to have them evicted from the other unit in the duplex he owns. Forty-seven-year-old Ibn Abdullah is jailed in lieu of one-and-a-half million dollars bail before today's (Wednesday) court appearance. Investigators say Abdullah told his brother Sunday that he shot their father and sister "a few days ago and that there might be a smell." Court records show that the sister, Crystal Abdullah, took court action against the defendant in February to make plumbing repairs and repair the water heater. Police recovered a handgun and two shell casings on the floor of the home.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO