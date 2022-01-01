ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, two others, clear COVID-19 protocol

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Gpag_0daf8mMu00

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic cleared the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and forward Maxi Kleber also cleared the protocol. The Mavericks removed all three players from their injury report.

Doncic missed the past 10 games — the first five due to an ankle injury and the last five due to the COVID-19 protocol. He last played on Dec. 10 and the Mavericks went 5-5 without him.

Doncic, 22, is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 21 games this season.

Hardaway and Kleber will both return after six-game absences. Hardaway is averaging 14.9 points in 29 games while Kleber is averaging 7.3 points in 20 games.

The Mavericks have five players still in the protocol: Trey Burke, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas.

Also, guard Frank Ntilikina (thigh) is listed as questionable.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Maxi Kleber
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Nate Mcmillan
basketballnews.com

Luka Doncic (health/safety protocols) to return vs. Thunder

Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all expected to return to the lineup for Dallas tonight in Oklahoma City, sources say. Source: Marc Stein (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Dončić was nearing a return from an ankle injury before entering health/safety protocols and hasn't appeared in a game for Dallas since Dec. 10th. Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
FanSided

Ben McLemore proved the Los Angeles Lakers made a mistake

On New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for a game that saw all the LA players return from Health and Safety Protocols and obtain a much-needed and encouraging victory. Familiar faces showed up at the newly named Crypto.com Arena as Larry Nance Jr....
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy