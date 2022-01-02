ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYC mayor calls police after witnessing assault while taking subway to first day on the job

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trIfE_0daf7gkf00

New York City Mayor Eric Adams jumped headfirst into tackling the city’s rise in crime when he called 911 to report an assault while taking the subway to work on his first day on the job.

The former police officer, who was sworn in as mayor just hours earlier, spotted three men fighting in a street in Brooklyn around 8am on Saturday morning.

Footage posted on social media shows Mr Adams watching the men through a railing from where he stood on the platform at the Kosciuszko J stop in Brooklyn on his way to City Hall.

The three men are seen throwing punches at each other on a sidewalk below.

The mayor, who was sporting a face mask, was filmed on his cellphone speaking to a 911 dispatcher.

“Yes, I’m at Broadway and Kosciuszko and I have an assault in progress. Three males,” the mayor says.

“Yes, I’m sorry? No - assault in progress, not past assault.

“They are fighting each other on the street right now, three males.”

Mr Adams did not give his identity as the new mayor until the end of the call when he told the dispatcher: “Adams, Mayor Adams.”

Two police cars responded to the scene around five minutes later, by which time the men were getting into a car and leaving the scene, according to the New York Post .

The police officers then left the scene without questioning anyone.

The incident unfolded when Mr Adams was joined by members of the public and the media as he made his first day’s commute to his new workplace at City Hall.

“Once a transit cop always a transit cop,” he said of the encounter.

Mr Adams was sworn in as mayor just minutes after the ball dropped in Times Square at midnight to celebrate the New Year.

The 61-year-old is the city’s 110th mayor overall and second Black mayor, after David Dinkins was in office from 1990 to 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gl969_0daf7gkf00

As a retired NYPD captain, he vowed during his mayoral campaign to stop violent crime in the streets of the city following an increase during the pandemic.

During his first speech as mayor in City Hall on Saturday, he promised to “put more resources into stopping violent crime while I work with [the police] commissioner [Keechant] Sewell to bring reform to our police department”.

Mr Adams also called on New Yorkers to not be “controlled by crisis” and to get vaccinated as the city deals with a renewed spike in Covid-19 cases.

“This will be our New Year’s resolution: We will not be controlled by crisis,” he said.

Comments / 57

kidmo
2d ago

Nothing will change as long as our system remains weak on crime. our democratic leaders treat criminals like victims. Need leaders who will be tough on crime with maximum penalties.

Reply(1)
18
TRUTHISBEST
3d ago

Sounds a little fishy!!!! Nice photo op! Notice his private publicity crew with him? If he wanted to be incognito, why the post? Why the video? How about just doing your job with humility and not for fame?????

Reply(5)
30
Donna M Helt
2d ago

Didn’t this state and area want to defund the police? Who will they call then? People who are not trained nor willing to put their life on the line as the police do every day???

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Independent

NYPD police officer shot in head while sleeping in his car on New Year’s Day

An off-duty NYPD officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head while he slept in his car between shifts on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.The officer was taking a nap in his personal car in the police parking lot outside the 25th Precinct in East Harlem, New York City, after he finished a New Year’s Eve shift in Central Park around 2:30am on Saturday morning.The officer, who was due to start his next shift at 7am, was struck in the temple by a bullet which travelled through the rear view window of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wabcradio.com

NYC Mayor Adams calls 911 on first day in office

NEW YORK CITY (77WABC) – Mayor Eric Adams wasted no time getting to work on his first day in office. While heading to City Hall Saturday the mayor saw three men fighting on a street below and called 911. Adams and several reporters were gathered around on the elevated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York City police union leader ‘optimistic’ as Adams succeeds de Blasio as mayor

The head of a New York City police union said he was "optimistic" as a former police captain prepared to take the oath of office as the city’s newest mayor. Just after midnight, with the arrival of 2022, Eric Adams – who was elected in November – replaced termed-out incumbent Bill de Blasio, who was not a favorite of Patrick Lynch, head of the New York City Police Benevolent Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dinkins
PIX11

Police seeking suspect in Manhattan anti-gay subway assault

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man slapped another man Nov. 15 in an apparent anti-gay attack, police said Friday. At about 2 a.m., the man approached a 22-year-old man on the stairs inside the 57th Street and 7th Avenue station and asked to use his cellphone, police said. When the victim handed over his phone to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
arcamax.com

First job for new NYC Mayor Eric Adams: tame omicron

NEW YORK — Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York just after midnight Saturday, his election-winning pledge to improve quality-of-life issues overshadowed by a public health crisis that has again made the city the epicenter for the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. Adams, 61,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Subway#Police#New York City Mayor#Nyc#The New York Post
Daily Mail

Start as you mean to go on! New NYC Mayor and ex-cop Eric Adams calls 911 on his FIRST day in office on the way to City Hall when he sees three men fighting and says 'once a transit cop, always a transit cop'

In just his first few hours as mayor, Eric Adams had to confront New York City's spiraling crime problem head-on as he called police about an assault in progress. Footage posted to social media on Saturday showed Adams calling 911 as he passed through the Kosciuszko J stop in Brooklyn on his way to City Hall - and witnessed three men fighting on the street below.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Seattle Times

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take oath in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, will take his oath of office in the wee hours of New Year’s Day to become the second Black mayor of the nation’s most populous city. New York’s mayor-elect announced Wednesday that he would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mediaite.com

WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams Calls 911 to Report a Fight Break Out on a NYC Subway Platform

Eric Adams reflected on the interesting first day he had as New York City Mayor when he called the police about an assault he witnessed on his commute to City Hall. Hours after Adams was sworn in for New Year’s Day at Times Square, he was waiting to board the subway from the J train subway station at Kosciuszko Street in Brooklyn. During this time, a fight broke out on the street below, and Adams was filmed by reporters as he called 911 about the “assault in progress.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Hope Is Walking Into City Hall’: Eric Adams Vows To Make City Government Better On Whirlwind First Day As NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a whirlwind day for New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams. In addition to responding to a police officer who was shot, he rode the subway to work, called 911 to report a crime and told New Yorkers that his first 100 days will be dedicated to something he called “GSD” — getting stuff done. As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, when Eric Adams casually strolled into the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, Queens, he was visiting the scene of the crime that scarred his life — the place where he was arrested and beaten by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

‘No one will outwork me’: Mayor Adams’ first day includes eventful subway ride to work and first Cabinet meeting

While most New Yorkers were recovering from New Year’s fun, Mayor Eric Adams was getting right to work on his first day on the job Saturday morning. Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after midnight on Jan. 1, in Times Square minutes after the iconic ball dropped and christened the New Year. However, the new chief executive of the five boroughs didn’t rest easy after his late night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

New NYC mayor should ‘let police do their jobs,’ GOP lawmaker advises

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., reacted to incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who's set to take office on Saturday. The congresswoman expressed her wish that Adams first and foremost address public safety by letting the "police do their jobs" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: The incoming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

415K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy