Antioch, CA

First baby born in Bay Area in 2022 is Antioch girl

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2022 is believed to be a girl who entered the world seconds after midnight.

At 12:01 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente's Antioch Medical Center, the baby was born.

Several other babies were born in the region within the first hour of 2022 including a boy at 12:20 a.m. and a girl at 12:39 a.m. in San Jose.

Just outside the first hour, a boy was born at 1:14 a.m. at Alameda Health System's Highland Hospital to an Oakland family.

