Lottery

Powerball Numbers For 01/01/22, Saturday Jackpot was $500 Million

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Year kicked off with Powerball worth half a billion dollars. The cash-value option alone was worth $355.9...

Lope Parumog Jr.
6d ago

I guess it's worth to try again since nobody's hit the Powerball jackpots..

WNCT

Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve. The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at […]
LEWISVILLE, NC
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamp SNAP benefit schedule for each state

Millions of Americans collect food stamp SNAP benefits each month to purchase their families groceries. The funds are given to low income families on a preloaded card that can be used at participating grocery and convenience stores. Each month the card is loaded in the same day, but what day...
POLITICS
FOX40

$316M winning Powerball ticket sold at Sacramento 7-Eleven

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KTLA) — A winning ticket for the latest Powerball was sold at a Sacramento convenience store. Officials said two winning tickets hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history. The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, […]
Rock Hill Herald

Wife flabbergasted by lottery jackpot asks husband to double check NC ticket

It’s a North Carolina lottery win one 32-year-old woman didn’t expect — or believe. Anabel Monter Martinez told her husband “to go back to the store and check” the lottery ticket again after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. Martinez’s husband bought...
LOTTERY
KPLC TV

Texas woman wins more than $800k at Golden Nugget over New Year weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has announced that one Texas woman became the first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning more than $800,000 over the New Year weekend. Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning $829,326.56 while playing...
TEXAS STATE
