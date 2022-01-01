Toledo women’s basketball 2-0 in MAC for first time in seven seasons

The Toledo women’s basketball team has served notice to the rest of the Mid-American Conference that it will factor into the 2021-22 championship race.

The Rockets rang in the new year with a 64-58 victory against upset-minded Akron on Saturday at Savage Arena. They are 2-0 in the MAC for the first time in seven seasons.

“It’s a shot in the arm of adrenaline,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “It certainly makes you feel good, but the one thing I keep reminding my team is that we have a tough road ahead. The MAC is an unbelievable conference. It’s tough to get wins home and away. My job is to keep us focused on what’s ahead, and to be happy and enjoy wins for a night, and to keep being hungry for what’s next.”

Toledo entered the season with losing conference records in three of the past four seasons. The 20-win seasons, which had become commonplace during the Tricia Cullop era, had dwindled. But there was heightened optimism around the program during the summer and fall as UT brought in several transfers and returned all of its impact players.

Eleven games into the season, it’s easy to see why. Not only did the Rockets (8-3, 2-0) get a much-needed infusion of height, they’re a more cohesive and productive group.

Those traits were on display Saturday as UT assisted on 17 of 26 field goals while showing off their depth. With Nan Garcia lost with a season-ending injury and Jessica Cook being held out because of an illness, Indiana transfer Hannah Noveroske had a breakout performance.

The 6-foot-5 center had a career-high 19 points on eight-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds and a blocked shot.

“I knew I had to step up to the plate with Nan being out and Jess not being able to play,” Noveroske said. “I just knew I had to step up to get this win for the team. I’m just so glad that the girls passed it in and we finished though to the end.”

Her output came on the heels of a 10-point, five-rebound, five-block showing at Kent State Wednesday.

“She’s had back-to-back incredible games,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “We don’t win at Kent State without Hannah. Her ability to score inside, not a lot of people have someone with her size and stature. And she has great touch and speed.”

Akron hung around in the first half with the aid of Toledo’s eight turnovers. The Zips only shot 24 percent in the half, but benefited from some sloppiness. A change of pace occurred in the third quarter as the Rockets began the second half on an 11-0 run that featured three Akron turnovers. Toledo outscored Akron 23-17 in the third quarter.

The Zips didn’t cede, though, trimming the lead to six midway through the fourth quarter and four twice in the final 90 seconds.

“Every time they came at us, Quinesha Lockett or Sophia Wiard made something good happen, even if it was passing to Hannah,” Cullop said. “I thought our kids did a really good job of having an answer every time, and they didn’t get rattled.”

Lockett had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Wiard scored 15 points for the Rockets, who shot 41.3 percent from the field and made just five of 21 3-point attempts.

Toledo outscored Akron 42-16 in the paint and limited the Zips to just 32.8 percent shooting, though they did make 10 3s.

Akron forward Jordyn Dawson scored a game-high 30 points on 27 shots.

“We’re definitely growing,” Noveroske. “I wouldn’t say we’re at our peak confidence. I definitely think we have more to come.”