ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State women's basketball has matchup with Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ucKT_0daf7Ydj00

The Michigan State women's basketball team won't play its scheduled Big Ten contest at Northwestern on Monday.

The game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Northwestern program. The Wildcats also had to call off a Dec. 21 matchup against Oregon and Friday's matchup against Minnesota due to COVID-19. In a statement announcing the postponement, Northwestern said it still has multiple members of its program still subject to COVID-19 protocols.

The Big Ten will work with the programs to find a rescheduled date for the matchup.

Monday's contest is the first the Spartans (8-6, 2-1 Big Ten) have had impacted by COVID-19 this season. MSU, which is coming off a win over previously unbeaten Nebraska on Thursday, is next scheduled to play on Jan. 9 when it hosts Purdue at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Postponement#Northwestern#Spartans#Msu#Purdue#Bcalloway Lsj Com#Twitter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

576
Followers
384
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy