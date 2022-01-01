ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape's first babies of 2022 arrive 21 minutes apart

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

The first Cape baby of 2022 raced quickly to be born Saturday morning in Cape Cod Hospital.

“She knew what she was doing this morning,” said Emily Sullivan, about her newborn daughter Hannah, who arrived only 15 minutes into  labor.

Hannah Louise Sullivan, born at 7:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, was 20.5 inches in length, weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces and had a full head of jet-black hair.

Her parents, Emily and Robert Sullivan, were looking forward to introducing Hannah to her 15-month-old big sister, Hayley.

Emily said that it’s possible Hayley was excited about meeting her new sibling, since she was at home carrying around a baby doll.

At some point during the labor, nurses came in the room to tell the Sullivans that they might have the first Cape baby of the year.

“When they came in and said that, when they were like, you might be the first baby, I was like, PUSH!” Robert said.

The overjoyed couple said that seeing Hannah for the first time was surreal.

Barely 20 minutes later, another newborn arrived in the room next door.

Westley Arthur Gill was born at 7:51 a.m., weighed 8 pounds  and 4 ounces and was 20¼ inches long. His eyes were blue, and he had dark brown hair.

Westley's mother had multiple false labors during the pregnancy, and the final labor was 12 hours long.

However, now that he was out, his mom was tired and excited.

Westley’s parents, Kathryn and Joe Gill, both work in health care and met at Cape Cod Hospital.

Westley is their second pandemic baby, the first being Alexander Gill, who was also born at Cape Cod Hospital in March 2020.

Joe said that he was most looking forward to seeing his two boys grow up together.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape's first babies of 2022 arrive 21 minutes apart

