TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown stripped to the waist, flashing a peace out sign on the way into the tunnel while his offense was on the field. Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting had a delayed charter flight and didn’t land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey until an hour before kickoff. Tom Brady needed a 93-yard drive with no timeouts and a touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson to beat the Jets 28-24. But those were not the only weird things that happened to the Bucs this past Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO