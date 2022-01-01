With Josh Minott's breakout game, has Memphis found a go-to lineup?

WICHITA, Kansas — After the loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 4, in which Josh Minott had five points and five rebounds, Penny Hardaway declared it his breakout game.

With all due respect, Minott’s true breakout game came on Saturday in the 82-64 romp over Wichita State.

He had a career-high 15 points and added six rebounds, with a number of jaw-dropping plays to boot.

Hardaway said he and Minott have continued to build their relationship off the court, which he believed helped the freshman on it against the Shockers.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot, he came up and watched film the other day. Me and him have started this relationship. He’s kind of been quiet all year, kind of staying to himself,” Hardaway said. “Just getting him to come upstairs to my office and watch film, we started talking about the game more and where he can affect the game.”

Hardaway added that Minott always had the ability, but not always the confidence, as he tried to learn the Tigers’ system.

On Saturday, Memphis certainly needed him to go in and make an impact against Wichita State. Even with DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren returning, the Tigers were still without Emoni Bates, Alex Lomax and Chandler Lawson.

After Duren dominated the first eight minutes against the Shockers, he got in foul trouble and had to go to the bench with Memphis ahead 22-15.

Normally, when a short-handed team has an NBA lottery-level talent on the bench, leads tend to shrink.

But it did the opposite with Minott on the floor.

In a two-minute period, he scored six of the Tigers’ eight points mostly off pure hustle and athleticism.

He made the play of the game later in the first half when he dunked on preseason AAC Player of the Year Tyson Etienne with just over five minutes before halftime.

Not only did it quiet the Charles Koch Arena crowd, it also put Memphis ahead 40-31 and was the start of the run that would eventually put the game away.

Minott’s performance came as no surprise to his teammates.

“It was amazing. Josh is a guy who has always had that, but just hasn’t had the opportunity of showing it. Like Coach says in the locker room, he’s been patient in waiting his turn,” Duren said. “The world is seeing this. We already knew he could do this.”

Most of those who have watched the Tigers have known he has this type of potential. It was the reason he had generated some first-round NBA draft buzz in the preseason.

But his playing time has been up and down, just like the Tigers’ season. Hardaway explained why his minutes and roles have fluctuated.

“The deep bench and the veterans were playing at a high level, so they were keeping him off the floor. You try to find minutes for him, which I did, and if you’re not playing those minutes in a fashion of where you give me confidence to keep you out there, you have to put your best back on the floor,” Hardaway said.

After Minott averaged 9.3 points on 84% shooting in the first three games, Hardaway acknowledged he wanted to lean on the veterans when the schedule got tougher in late November.

“There was a break when I went with the older guys and I was trying to win and we were losing. I’m sure that was discouraging for him,” he said.

If it was, Minott hasn’t shown it, as he has been thrust into more action due to his teammates’ injuries. He had eight points, five rebounds and three steals against Tulane before his breakout performance Saturday.

Another player who has seized the moment the past two games is Earl Timberlake. Timberlake dealt with foul trouble but still finished with seven points, three rebounds and three assists while playing superb on-ball defense.

The Tigers’ best lineup against the Shockers featured Timberlake, Minott, Duren, DeAndre Williams and Landers Nolley II.

Those five combined for 51 of the Tigers’ points and shot nearly 60% as a unit.

Could this be the go-to lineup that Memphis has been searching for all season?

“With a team full of so much talent, it’s kind of taken us a while for all the dust to settle on what lineups really need to work,” Hardaway said.

We know Timberlake will continue to play extensively, with Alex Lomax out for an extended period because of an ankle injury.

And while it may have taken longer than some had hoped, it seems that Minott also could see an increased role as the Tigers head deeper into AAC play.

“He’s getting better, he’s not the same Josh now that he was five games ago,” Hardaway said.