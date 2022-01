For more than two years, investigators in Cumberland County have been baffled by the disappearance of then-5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez from a park in Bridgeton. Alavez's case has received sporadic attention since then, when there is an anniversary or when a potential new lead emerges, but the girl, who would now be 7, has never been found.

