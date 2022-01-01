ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New England Patriots lost their mojo, and they need to get it back soon

By Michael DeVito
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots lost their mojo, their edge, their swagger, or whatever else you may want to call it, over their past two games, and they need to get it back Week 17, or they are done for. Tomorrow afternoon, the Patriots will play host to the Jacksonville...

CBS Boston

Patriots Still Have Shot At AFC East, No. 1 Seed In AFC In Week 18

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, checking off the first thing on the to-do list for any team looking to make a postseason run. If things roll their way in Week 18, their playoff spot will be greatly improved. First and foremost, the Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins when the two teams kick off at 4:25pm. That is their main focus, as it was when players were told they clinched a playoff spot following Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a Miami loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah we’re not...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Who The Bills Could Face In The Wild Card Round of The Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs for a third consecutive season, after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 29-15. Buffalo played a good game on offense, other than the three interceptions that quarterback Josh Allen threw. Two were tipped and the other looked to be a miscommunication with wide receiver Cole Beasley.
NFL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Victory Over Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots needed a get-right game Sunday, and they delivered. New England blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots scored a touchdown on all of their first-half drives for just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping in Foxboro.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots locking up breakout star safety feels out of character

Even with all the money Bill Belichick doled out in free agency, it’s been an overachieving year for the New England Patriots. With the best head coach in the league, a strong running game, top-notch defense, and Mac Jones proving to be the best quarterback from the 2021 class, the Patriots have the pieces in place to enjoy sustained success.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bengals Are Patriots’ Most Likely Opponent For Wild Card Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot still up in the air in the NFL heading into Week 18. A lot in the air. That includes where the Patriots will slot into the postseason picture. The Patriots are in the playoffs, sitting in the five-seed as an AFC Wild Card team, but they can finish just about anywhere in the conference. They still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if a lot of cards fall their way. The AFC East will be up for grabs if the Bills have a hiccup against the Jets. The only spot the Patriots...
NFL
CBS Boston

AFC Playoff Picture: Best Clinching Scenarios For Patriots On Sunday

FOXBORO (CBS) – Sunday could be a very productive day for the New England Patriots. The Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway. Two of the scenarios are pretty simple. If New England beats the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are into the postseason. Similarly, if the Patriots win, they would clinch a playoff spot with a win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Las Vegas Raiders. All three games kick off at 1 p.m., so there will be plenty to watch in the early window. The Patriots have several other clinching scenarios that are less likely. They involve a Patriots tie and other combinations of results. As far as the AFC East goes, the Patriots remain tied with the Buffalo Bills at 9-6. But New England’s chances there aren’t as good. Because Buffalo owns the tiebreaker, the Patriots will need the Bills to lose against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday if they want to regain first place. That game gets underway at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.
NFL
NBC Sports

This team is most likely Patriots Wild Card playoff opponent, per ESPN FPI

The New England Patriots clinched a playoff berth Sunday, but we still don't know their first postseason opponent. The Patriots secured a playoff spot by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 in their Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium, plus the Miami Dolphins losing to the Tennessee Titans. New England also moved up from the No. 6 seed to the No. 5 seed as a result of the Indianapolis Colts losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

