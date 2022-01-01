LSU analyst Jorge Munoz, who helped develop Joe Burrow, leaving for role with Louisiana, per report

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 42-20 win against LSU in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday January 4, 2022. “What a dominant performance tonight. I felt the guys had great preparation, especially once we got down to Houston. They were focused and galvanized; they were wanting to make a statement and we wanted to play. You could tell that as the game started, we did something we typically don't do. We won the toss and took the football because I wanted Skylar (Thompson) with the ball in his hands. And he made some plays in that first drive to give us the lead, we get a quick stop, get another quick score. Give them credit. They did a nice job right before half to cut it to 21-7. But then we were able to get a stop right away in the second half. And I can't say enough about the resolve of our guys and the play of guys like Skylar, our offensive line, Deuce (Vaughn), our receivers and stuff. They just made plays against a really good pass rush, against a really talented defense. And we came up with the stops when we had to on defense. And about December 15th, we got done with finals, we had our first team meeting after that. And we said, look, if you're in this first meeting and you practice right after this meeting, you're in, you're all in until January 4th. And all those guys stayed in. And that was myself and the seniors saying you're all with us. There's no opting out. There's no bailing out. You're here with us. And that's a credit to those seniors, a credit to those leaders because that was – this was a big game for us, and I think you guys know that as well, how big of a game this was for us and to come out and play like we did and beat a good LSU team pretty handily says an awful lot about the guys in our locker room.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO