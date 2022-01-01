ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Bruno Fernando: Leaves protocols

 3 days ago

Fernando (COVID-19 protocols) exited protocols and is available...

CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
Bruno Fernando
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
NBA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Dennis Schroder comes out of protocol with a bang

Dennis Schroder returned from health and safety protocol Sunday night, and certainly played like the time away wasn’t that big a deal. “Hey, I played 40 minutes,” said the Celtics guard, who added that despite a headache and fever early in his time in quarantine, he never felt the full scourge of COVID-19.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Trey Burke: Clears COVID-19 protocols, still out

Burke (COVID-19) has cleared the league's health and safety protocols but remains out Monday against Denver due to conditioning, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. Burke will understandably need some time to get back into game shape after spending the last week and a half in COVID-19 protocols. His next chance at a return will arrive Wednesday against Golden State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sports

Grizzlies look to extend win streak against Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a season-high sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies recorded their third five-game winning streak during their current 15-4 run after posting a wire-to-wire victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Ja Morant scored 18...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles in return

Middleton (personal) contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to Detroit. Middleton missed Milwaukee's previous game with a personal problem and didn't look sharp in his return, struggling badly from the field and needing 10 shots just to score 10 points. This outing ended a streak of five games with 15 or more points for the All-Star shooting guard, but he continues to operate as one of the Bucks' main scoring threats. He's averaging 19.6 points -- despite shooting just 41.7 percent from the field -- since the beginning of December.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Questionable Monday

Batum (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Batum has been out since Dec. 27 with a right ankle sprain, but there's a chance that the veteran can return to the lineup versus the Timberwolves. If that's not the case though, Serge Ibaka will likely garner another start.
