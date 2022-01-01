Celtics' Bruno Fernando: Leaves protocols

Middleton (personal) contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to Detroit. Middleton missed Milwaukee's previous game with a personal problem and didn't look sharp in his return, struggling badly from the field and needing 10 shots just to score 10 points. This outing ended a streak of five games with 15 or more points for the All-Star shooting guard, but he continues to operate as one of the Bucks' main scoring threats. He's averaging 19.6 points -- despite shooting just 41.7 percent from the field -- since the beginning of December.
