Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Could return Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be close to whole again when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It’s coming at a great moment for the team to finally start making some moves up the Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum was back to seeing live action at practice on Tuesday and is set to return Wednesday night following his stint in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. Enes Freedom also practiced and has been cleared of protocol, while forward Aaron Nesmith is still awaiting negative tests. Boston big man Rob Williams was also on the practice floor Tuesday, and...

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO