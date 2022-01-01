ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Could return Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Gary Washburn...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Celtics Are Getting Healthy Again At A Good Time

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will be close to whole again when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. It’s coming at a great moment for the team to finally start making some moves up the Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum was back to seeing live action at practice on Tuesday and is set to return Wednesday night following his stint in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. Enes Freedom also practiced and has been cleared of protocol, while forward Aaron Nesmith is still awaiting negative tests. Boston big man Rob Williams was also on the practice floor Tuesday, and...
FanSided

Celtics news & notes: Jabari Parker underrated; Jayson Tatum on the mend

Is it time for the Boston Celtics to give veteran forward Jabari Parker some more minutes on the court?. According to a recent article by Bleacher Report, the sub .500 Celtics have an asset in Parker sitting right at the end of the bench. Yes, B/R believes the player who was drafted as the second overall pick in the NBA back in 2014 can give the C’s a boost.
NESN

Jayson Tatum Feeling Better Compared To First Bout With COVID-19

Jayson Tatum dealt with COVID-19 last season, which left him using an inhaler after returning to the court. The second time around wasn’t nearly as bad. The Celtics star should rejoin the team for Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Boston has struggled all season to remain healthy — whether due to injuries or illness, but finally appears to be trending in the right direction.
Jayson Tatum
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
FanSided

Ben McLemore proved the Los Angeles Lakers made a mistake

On New Year’s Eve, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for a game that saw all the LA players return from Health and Safety Protocols and obtain a much-needed and encouraging victory. Familiar faces showed up at the newly named Crypto.com Arena as Larry Nance Jr....
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
