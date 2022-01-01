Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Exits protocols

Lyles has been removed from the league's health and safety protocols, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lyles was fresh off a career performance as he dropped in 28 points and eight rebounds against the Heat before being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Now, after missing Detroit's last three contests, Lyles appears set to make his return to the court. However, don't exactly expect a repeat of his phenomenal showing when the Pistsons take the court next, as six other Detroit players exited protocols alongside Lyles.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO