NBA

Celtics' Aaron Nesmith: Exits protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nesmith (COVID-19 protocols) exited protocols and is off the injury report...

www.cbssports.com

celticslife.com

Iso Joe exits his second Celtics stint quietly

When the Boston Celtics signed Joe Johnson to a 10 day hardship deal it got a lot of buzz. Most of it was unwarranted. Unless you're name is Michael Jordan if you're 40 years old and return to the NBA don't expect much. Joe Johnson, who did have a great NBA career, has been out of the NBA for a few years now.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown spotted courtside at Nets-Grizzlies game one day after sideline meltdown against Jets

You'd think Antonio Brown would be fairly busy right now. It's been only a day since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had a meltdown on the sideline while his team battled the New York Jets and proceeded to take off his jersey and shoulder pads and simply walk off of the field. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians quickly informed reporters that Brown would no longer be a part of the team, but Brown has apparently taken that news in stride.
NBA
#Celtics#Boston#Magic#The Boston Globe
CBS Sports

Pistons' Saben Lee: Exits protocols

Lee is no longer on the Pistons' injury report, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Vanderbilt product is one of seven Pistons' players that are no longer listed on the team's injury report. After missing the team's last four contests, Lee appears set to make his return to the team's lineup Monday against the Bucks. The 6-foot-2 guard is capable of putting up big scoring numbers, but his 15.0 minutes per game on the season makes him a risky fantasy option to trust in all formats.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Trey Lyles: Exits health and safety protocols

Lyles has been removed from the league's health and safety protocols, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lyles was fresh off a career performance as he dropped in 28 points and eight rebounds against the Heat before being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Now, after missing Detroit's last three contests, Lyles appears set to make his return to the court. However, don't exactly expect a repeat of his phenomenal showing when the Pistsons take the court next, as six other Detroit players exited protocols alongside Lyles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Exits protocols

Blevins (COVID-19) has exited health and safety protocols, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. The forward will have an opportunity to make his first appearance since Dec. 4 against Boston. Blevins is currently posting 2.0 points across three outings with Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Enes Freedom: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Freedom cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and returned to practice Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Freedom hasn't played in a game since Dec. 22, so he will likely have to regain his conditioning before returning to action. He is expected to be labeled as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kevin Rooney: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Rooney cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda. Rooney logged one assist and one goal through his 10 appearances prior to landing in the league's virus protocols. The 28-year-old struggled through a seven-game point drought back in November, and he was held without a point in his last six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Kiviranta (upper body) departed the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Kiviranta will remain on injured reserve until he recovers from his upper-body injury, though. The 25-year-old had recorded one assist through 10 appearances prior to suffering the injury.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Exits COVID protocols

Nelson (COVID-19 protocols) will practice with the team Monday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Nelson should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent before Thursday's clash with the Devils. Prior to his two-game absence, the Minnesota native picked up one goal and one assist in four contests following his return from a lower-body issue. Nelson should reclaim his place on the second line, bumping Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the top six.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Jarry cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Jarry will return to the NHL ice to defend his current five-game win streak. Through his six December appearances, the twinetender posted a 2.16 GAA and a .910 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Fehervary cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Tuesday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Fehervary has missed the last three Capitals contests, he recorded one goal through his eight December appearances prior to entering the virus protocols. The Slovakia-born defenseman has tallied 46 blocks and 85 hits through his total 31 performances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies look to extend win streak against Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a season-high sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies recorded their third five-game winning streak during their current 15-4 run after posting a wire-to-wire victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Ja Morant scored 18...
NBA

