Rose Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Ohio State vs. Utah

Stay here for live updates, highlights and every scoring play as the Buckeyes and Utes finish the season in Pasadena.

No. 6 Ohio State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 11 Utah (10-4, 8-1 Pac-12) in “The Granddaddy of Them All." Below are the biggest plays from Saturday in Pasadena.

Rose Bowl Final Score: Ohio State 48 — Utah 45

Fourth Quarter

0:09 — Ruggles lands a 19-yard field goal to win the game for the Buckeyes.

1:54 — Utah QB Bryson Barnes completes a 15-yard pass to TE Dalton Kincaid in the end zone. Kick by Redding is good. Game tied at 45.

4:22 — Smith-Njiba catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from stroud, his third score of the game. Kick by Ruggles is good. OSU leads 45-38.

Smith-Njiba TD3 (; 0:27)

10:12 — Stroud connects with Harrison Jr. in the end zone on a 5-yard pass to the left. Kick by Ruggles is good. Game tied at 38.

Third Quarter

2:53 — Ruggles lands a 31-yard field goal. Utah leads 38-31.

7:10 — Redding kicks a 24-yard field goal. Utah leads 38-28.

11:20 — Stroud completes a 8-yard touchdown pass up the middle to Harrison Jr. Kick by Ruggles is good. Utah leads 35-28.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 21 — Utah 35

Second Quarter

6:24 — Rising takes it to the house after rushing up the middle for 62 yards. Kick by Redding is good. Utah leads 35-21.

Cam Rising 62-yard Rushing TD (; 0:22)

8:02 — Stroud passes up the middle for 52-yards to Smith-Njigba, who advances from the UU32 to the end zone. Kick by Ruggles is good. Utah leads 28-21.

8:17 — Covey returned Ruggles' 62-yard punt for a touchdown. Kick by Redding is good. Utah leads 28-14.

8:32 — Stroud completes a pass to the left to WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a gain of 50 yards. Smith-Njigba advances from the UU25 to the endzone for the Buckeyes' second touchdown. Kick by Ruggles is good. Utah leads 21-14.

9:07 — Utah RB Tavion Thomas rushes to the left for a gain of 6 yards and the Utes' third touchdown. Kick by Redding is good. Utah leads 21-7.

Tavion Thomas Rushing TD (; 0:16)

14:17 — OSU QB C.J. Stroud completes a 25-yard touchdown pass to the left to WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Kick by Noah Ruggles is good. Utah leads 14-7.

First Quarter

3:28 — Rising connects with RB Micah Bernard on 12-yard pass for the Utes' second touchdown. Kick by Redding is good. Utah leads 14-0.

9:29 — Utah QB Cam Rising completes a 19-yard pass to WR Britain Covey caught at the OSU13. Covey runs for the first score of the game. Kick by Jadon Redding is good. Utah leads 7-0.

Pregame

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow