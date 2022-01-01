ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sabres blow a two-goal third period lead and lose in overtime to Boston.

By Paul Hamilton
 3 days ago

(WGR 550) – The Sabres blew another two-goal lead and they once again gave up goals in bunches allowing Boston two goals in 1:26 of the third period turning a 3-1 game into a 3-3 game which Buffalo lost 4-3 in overtime.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stole Buffalo a point making 37 saves, with the last goal seeing Charlie Coyle allowed to walk right down the slot with nobody around. Jeff Skinner, who should NEVER be on the ice 3-on-3 was slow and soft on Brad Marchand along the wall and Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin got mixed up in coverage.

To start the play that led to Coyle’s goal, Skinner lost possession for Buffalo taking an off angle shot that Linus Ullmark easily saved.

Skinner was returning after missing two games in NHL COVID-19 protocol. I very much liked the goal he scored, finding good position around the net. Alex Tuch’s shot was blocked, but because Skinner was where he was, he picked the corner on Ullmark.

Vinnie Hinostroza also returned from protocol and scored his sixth when Brett Murray kept a puck in, outworked two Bruins along the wall and sent a perfect pass to Hinostroza.

Don Granato left Buffalo before 7:00 Saturday morning after learning he was out of COVID-19 protocol. I think he made some major errors in this game by first putting Skinner out during 3-on-3 allowing the winger to burn him again. I think he also drastically over played Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju. Dahlin played 27:58 and Jokiharju 27:10. Mark Pysyk played 17:13, Will Butcher 15:19, Casey Fitzgerald 12:41 and Ethan Prow 11:52. Dahlin and Jokiharju spent a lot of time in their own zone. It wasn't all bad, but I think with three games in four days, they were out of gas as the game wore on.

I want to be very clear here, I think Granato is an overall very good coach. In all the games he’s coached the Sabres, this is probably the first time I would say that. He said after the game he thought Dahlin was really good and I want to respect his thoughts on that. I just thought he was good in spots, but spent way too much time on the ice and way too much time defending in his own zone. I would just disagree on that point.

The Sabres have now lost three straight and its mental mistakes that has done them in. In the first two games the team was missing 11 players while against Boston, nine were out.

The team did battle and I thought they looked faster than the first two games, they just didn’t think faster.

Tuch scored his first goal as a Sabre picking the corner on Ullmark after a brilliant play by Peyton Krebs. The vision and poise the kid showed and then just a perfect pass to Tuch for the assist and his first point as a Sabre.

The Sabres are now off until Thursday when the San Jose Sharks are in town. It will give the Sabres a chance to get many players back and to get some good practice time in. It still think it’s too much time off and Buffalo will have to ramp up again.

Before the game the Sabres sent JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Oskari Laaksonen and Brandon Biro down to the Rochester Americans.

