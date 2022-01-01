Canes complete crazy comeback, conquer Columbus 7-4

January 3, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to pull off a last-second, comeback victory on the road against the Jets Sunday, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining on the game clock. A 33-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Cyril Grayson Jr. - recently called up from the practice squad - sealed the 28-24 win for the Bucs. Tampa Bay is now 12-4 for the season with one game remaining, matching a single-season franchise record. The week leading up to the game was full of turmoil for the Bucs, with several players and head coach Bruce Arians on the reserve-Covid-19 list. All made it to New Jersey for the game, but Tampa Bay, with the NFC South division title already secured, stumbled out of the gates. The Bucs went down by as many as 14 in the second half before the embattled wide receiver threw a sideling tantrum and exited the game. The Bucs offense then scored to make it a 24-20 game. New York’s decision to attempt a 4th and 2 conversion at their own 7-yard line instead of kicking a field goal backfired. Tampa Bay’s defense made the stop, and Brady led the offense 93 yards down the field with 1:57 remaining.

