NHL

Canes complete crazy comeback, conquer Columbus 7-4

By Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor
Technician Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes started the new year on the wrong foot, but ultimately executed an impressive comeback to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday, Jan. 1. The Canes (23-7-1) stared down a 3-0 deficit in the first intermission, a hole that the Blue Jackets (15-14-1) expanded to 4-0 before...

NHL

Deeper Dive: Why The Canes Comeback Was More Impressive Than It Looks

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, in which they scored seven unanswered goals, was something to behold for a variety of reasons. For starters, it was the first time in almost 33 years that an NHL team has come from down four to...
NHL
