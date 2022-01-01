Norwalk man arrested through cyber-tip
NORWALK — Nathan A. Sanger, 43, of Norwalk, was arrested following a cyber-tip through Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).
A search warrant was executed Dec. 21 following a three-month investigation at Sanger's residence, 56 1/2 Milan Ave.
Sanger was arrested and transported to the Huron County Jail to await his bond hearing. Late last week the case was bound over to the Huron County Common Pleas Court.
Norwalk Police Capt. Dave Daniels started the investigation in late September.
Comments / 3