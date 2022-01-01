Red-Band ‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: Give Peace A F*ckin’ Chance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO