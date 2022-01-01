ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Watson on How She 'Fell in Love' With Tom Felton

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people have been looking forward to the first day of the new year not just because of another fresh start, but because of the premiere of the much-awaited Harry Potter reunion special. For the first time in years, the cast...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Tom Felton
HollywoodLife

Olivia Jade Reveals ‘Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Slid Into Her DMs: Why She Never Responded

The ‘Harry Potter’ star tried to Slytherin to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant’s messages, but the YouTuber isn’t really a Potterhead. It turns out that Harry Potter-themed lines don’t work on Olivia Jade. The 22-year-old influencer revealed that she got a DM from Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, 34, on E!’s Down in the DMs segment on Thursday December 23. The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that she hadn’t responded to the actor when he sent her a message, because she didn’t understand the reference he was making.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Return To Hogwarts: Why Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter role

Emma Watson has opened up about almost quitting her Harry Potter role when she became overwhelmed after being catapolted into the spotlight at such a young age. The actress, now 31, was just nine-years-old when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter movie, having previously acted only in school plays.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Reveal: Emma Watson Almost Quit Playing Hermione Midway Through the Film Series

It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” in which the bulk of the cast reunited in order to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the film series. “When I started, one thing that [the producer] and the studio spoke to me about was Emma is not sure she wants to come back and do...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘People forget what she took on:’ Harry Potter cast address how Emma Watson almost quit film franchise

Sky’s Harry Potter celebration Return to Hogwarts addresses how Emma Watson once came close to quitting her role as Hermione Granger.In the special, which airs on 1 January 2022, the cast and filmmakers go over their favourite memories of the beloved film franchise, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. As the programme reaches the Order of the Phoenix film, director David Yates recalls how producer David Heyman and the studio warned him that Watson “wasn’t sure if she wants to come back”. “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it,” Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Talk About Bling Ring! Inside Emma Watson's Bewitching Net Worth And How the Harry Potter Star Earned It

Emma Watson became a household name with her first-ever film role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. She’s gone on to star in the blockbuster fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, apocalyptic comedy This Is The End and director Sofia Coppola‘s ripped-from-the-headlines yarn, The Bling Ring. But when she’s not promoting a project, the actress largely stays out of the limelight, even leaving the public eye for several years to focus on school at Brown University. Make no mistake, though: Watson was still rolling in the dough.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary: Emma Watson & Oliver Phelps Editing Errors Magically Corrected

HBO Max has released a magically updated version of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts after the original drop was found to have editing errors. A photo of a young Emma Roberts was accidentally used and labeled as Emma Watson, and Oliver Phelps was misidentified as his identical twin brother, James. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” producers said in a statement regarding the Emma flub. The swapped Phelps identification, flagged by Oliver via Instagram, has also been corrected. “I guess after all those pranks...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Producers Speak Out on Emma Watson Photo Mistake

When the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on Saturday, fans got to watch stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other franchise alums share memories from filming the franchise. However, eagle-eyed fans and a Harry Potter star also noticed a couple of editing mistakes, which led the streamer to quickly make some corrections. Following the special’s Jan. 1 premiere, some viewers took to social media to point out that an image of a young Emma Roberts was shown onscreen while Watson reminisced about her childhood. The mistake was confirmed after social media users found the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy