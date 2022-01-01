ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown State falls to Oakland for first Horizon League loss

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, Michigan (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team suffered their first Horizon League loss of the season Saturday, falling to Oakland 87-72.

The Penguins fell behind by 16 at halftime and were unable to rally in the second half.

Michael Akuchie led YSU with 21 points while Tevin Olison had 14 and Dwayne Cohill added 12.

Four Golden Grizzlies’ scored in double-figures led by Jamal Cain who had a game-high 23 points.

YSU falls to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins return to action Wednesday on the road at Robert Morris.

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
