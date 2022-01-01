ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Miller, with Trump endorsement, will go head-to-head with Davis in 15th district primary

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, armed with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump , announced Saturday that she will challenge Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville in Illinois' newly drawn 15th U.S. Congressional District.

Miller said Trump "inspired" her to run in 2020.

Miller's announcement drew a swift and prickly response from Davis' camp, which labeled her "a carpetbagger."

See also: Mom of city's first baby of 2022 says 'probably the coolest thing that could happen to us'

Miller’s Coles County residence was drawn into a district in southern Illinois where incumbent Rep. Mike Bost , R-Murphysboro, lives. Bost, a former Illinois legislator, has represented the 12th District in Congress 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUGQx_0daf4T7T00

Illinois Democrats, who controlled the recent redistricting process, placed Davis and his hometown of Taylorville in the mostly rural 15th District, which runs the entirety of the state from Quincy to the Indiana border and north to the Iowa border, comprising 35 counties.

Davis, 51, has represented the 13th District since 2012.

Though Miller lives near the 15th district border, U.S. House candidates don't have to live in the House districts they represent.

Davis, who flirted with a run for governor, told The State Journal-Register in early December he was running for a sixth term to “stop the mess that’s been created” by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.

A release from his campaign pointed out that Davis served as an Illinois co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign. He opposed both of Trump's impeachments and voted with Trump nearly 90% of the time when he was in office.

In a news release announcing Trump's endorsement, Miller called herself "a conservative fighter" who wasn't "a career politician."

Miller, 62, pointed out she was the only member of Congress from Illinois fighting to impeach Joe Biden and "the lawless Biden Cabinet for leaving our (southern) border exposed to an invasion of illegal immigration. I am the only member from Illinois who has fought every effort by Joe Biden to use COVID vaccine mandates to fire Americans from their jobs and I opposed funding COVID vaccine databases that share information with the federal government.”

Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot said Miller was so desperate to stay in Congress "she’s running in a district she doesn’t live in, just like her husband (Chris). The Millers are taking a page out of the Springfield political insider playbook. Politics is their family business."

Chris Miller , R-Oakland, is running in the Illinois 101st district. He currently represents the 110th district.

The GOP primary pitting Davis against Mary Miller is June 28.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Miller, with Trump endorsement, will go head-to-head with Davis in 15th district primary

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Davis, IL
City
Quincy, IL
State
Indiana State
Taylorville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Taylorville, IL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bost
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

401
Followers
289
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy