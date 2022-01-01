Fort Myers man facing homicide charges in fatal New Years Day shooting in Cape Coral

A Fort Myers man has been charged with second degree murder after an early morning argument that resulted in a shooting.

Cape Coral Police officers responded to the shooting Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. at 4240 SE 20th Place near Jaycee Park.

Officers found a gunshot victim and arrested Trace Thomas McDowell, 24, later charging him with second degree homicide.

McDowell remains without bond in Lee County Jail with his arraignment set Jan. 31.

Further details on the crime were not available.

